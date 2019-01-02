RIDESHARE program celebrates 40th anniversary

DAYTON — The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission’s (MVRPC) RIDESHARE Program is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a gas card giveaway contest during 2019. Anyone who lives, works, or attends college in Clinton, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery or Preble counties, is eligible to register for a chance to win a $40 gas card. Each month, one winner will be randomly selected on the last Friday of the month. Go to www.MiamiValleyRideshare.org or call (800) 743-SAVE to register for a chance to win.

“Forty years of helping commuters find alternatives to driving alone is quite an accomplishment and we are thrilled to celebrate by sponsoring this contest,” said MVRPC’s Executive Director, Brian O. Martin, AICP. “Reducing traffic congestion and air pollution are just two benefits of ridesharing. Rideshare program participants will save gas, money, and mileage by sharing the ride. It’s a win-win.”

MVRPC’s RIDESHARE Program is available for free. Commuters can go to www.MiamiValleyRideshare.org, enter their home address, destination, and schedule. The software matches commuters with others who live nearby and are headed the same way. Together, the group establishes its own ridesharing arrangement. Go to www.MiamiValleyRideshare.org for more information.

The RIDESHARE Program is a partner of Gohio Commute, a statewide initiative, promoting commuting alternatives to driving alone.

Established in 1964, the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission promotes collaboration among communities, stakeholders, and residents to advance regional priorities. MVRPC is a forum and resource where the Board of Directors identifies priorities, develops public policy and collaborative strategies to improve quality of life throughout the Miami Valley Region. MVRPC performs various regional planning activities, including air quality, water quality, transportation, land use, research and GIS. As the designated Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), MVRPC is responsible for transportation planning in Greene, Miami and Montgomery counties and parts of northern Warren County. MVRPC’s areawide water quality planning designation encompasses five (5) counties: Darke, Preble plus the three MPO counties.