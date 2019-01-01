Hearing health seminar set

TROY — Koester Pavilion and SpringMeade Health Center, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, invite the community to join Dr. Stacy Roberts for her presentation titled “Hearing Health”. This free educational seminar will take place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29 at Koester Pavilion.

Dr. Roberts attended The Ohio State University, where she earned both her Bachelor of Arts in Speech and Hearing Science and her Doctorate of Audiology. Dr. Roberts completed her doctoral externship at the James H. Haley VA Medical Center in Tampa, FL.

During her time at the VA, she not only provided hearing healthcare for veterans and their families, but also participated on an interdisciplinary team addressing traumatic brain injury in active duty service members. Dr. Roberts returned to her home state in 2013 and prior to joining Upper Valley Hearing and Balance worked locally at a private practice focusing on diagnostics, hearing aids, assistive listening devices and aural rehabilitation. Dr. Roberts is licensed by the State of Ohio Board of Speech Pathology and Audiology.

Dr. Roberts and her husband, Matt, reside in Vandalia. They are proud parents to a daughter, Kailyx, and a son, Colton.

This is a free event and open to the public. Light hors d’oeuvres will be served. Seating is limited, so reservations are needed. To register, please call Cindy Bowman at 440-7663.

Koester Pavilion and SpringMeade Health Center are affiliates of Premier Health, offer short-term rehab services and long-term nursing care, including memory care, and accept Medicare, Medicaid, and most insurance. Koester Pavilion is located between Piqua and Troy on the campus of Upper Valley Medical Center, and SpringMeade Health Center is located in Tipp City. To learn more about Koester Pavilion, call (937) 440-7663 or visit on the web at www.koesterpavilion.com.To learn more about SpringMeade Health Center, call (937) 667-7500 or visit www.springmeadehealthcenter.com.

Dr. Roberts’ office for consultations is at 210 S. Market St., Suite A, Troy. To learn more about her services and Upper Valley Hearing and Balance, call (937) 308-7000 or visit on the web at www.uppervalleyhearing.com.