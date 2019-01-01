Man stabbed at Troy residence

TROY — The Troy Police Department has released new details surrounding the stabbing incident reported at 10:30 p.m. on Monday evening.

According to Capt. Jeff Kunkleman, Edward Matthews, 36, was stabbed once in the abdomen in the 500 block of Clay Street at a family gathering. The victim then went to his girlfriend’s home on Todd Lane where he realized he was stabbed.

Edwards was transferred by Troy Fire Department medics to Upper Valley Medical Center. Matthews was then transported to Miami Valley Hosptial where he was treated for his injuries and has since been released.

According to Capt. Kunkleman, a 16-year-old female juvenile allegedly stabbed Matthews during an alcohol-fueled argument among family members at the Clay Street residence.

Kunkleman said the case will be reviewed by Miami County Prosecutors before charges will be filed.

Kunkleman stated the juvenile suspect has known mental handicaps. No other charges are pending at this time regarding this incident.

The victim has a family connection with the juvenile suspect.

Troy police investigate a reported stabbing incident on Todd Lane on New Year’s Eve. The victim, Edward Matthews, 36, was stabbed once in the abdomen at a family gathering in the 500 block of Clay Street. He has been treated and released from Miami Valley Hospital. A 16-year-old minor female, with known mental handicaps, allegedly stabbed Matthews. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/01/web1_123118mju_tpd_sstabbing_toddlane_ne201911131327286.jpg Troy police investigate a reported stabbing incident on Todd Lane on New Year’s Eve. The victim, Edward Matthews, 36, was stabbed once in the abdomen at a family gathering in the 500 block of Clay Street. He has been treated and released from Miami Valley Hospital. A 16-year-old minor female, with known mental handicaps, allegedly stabbed Matthews.

Suspect is 16-year-old female minor