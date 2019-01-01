Hospice schedules volunteer training

TROY — If your New Year’s resolution involves making a positive impact on the lives of others, here’s a perfect opportunity — become a hospice volunteer.

Hospice volunteers play a vital role with the interdisciplinary teams serving hospice patients and their families. Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County seeks new volunteers and will hold a new volunteer orientation on Tuesday, Jan. 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 555 Summit Ave., Suite 101, Troy.

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County Volunteer Services Coordinator Beth Shrake welcomes volunteers of all ages and from all backgrounds.

“Volunteers give from their hearts and enable us to touch the lives of patients and families with enhanced compassion and care. They are essential to our mission of providing superior care and superior services,” Shrake said. “Among other things, our hospice volunteers serve as friendly visitors and companions, providing respite care for family members, delivering medications and supplies, creating craft items or providing beautician and barber services. Volunteers also serve as ambassadors sharing information about hospice care and in office support roles. There are a variety of opportunities so that volunteers can select the role that best suits them.”

Volunteer training acquaints new volunteers with information on:

• History and goals of end-of-life care

• Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County history

• Role of volunteers and opportunities

• Confidentiality, infection control, and safety

• Boundaries

• Effective listening

• Loss and grief

For more information, visit http://www.hospiceofmiamicounty.org/volunteer-services/ or contact Shrake at (937) 573-2115.