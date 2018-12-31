New Year’s Eve house fire causes heavy damage

PIQUA — A house fire in Piqua on New Year’s Eve morning caused significant damage to a vacant home.

Piqua firefighters were dispatched to 511 Scott Street around 10 a.m. on a report of a structure fire. Fire units arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the two story wood frame home.

An all-call was issued for all available Piqua firefighters. Covington Fire Department was dispatched and Fletcher Fire Department was called for mutual aide to man Piqua’s fire station.

Captain Paul Brown of the Piqua Fire Department emphasized the value of having area fire departments such as Fletcher and Covington to count on for mutual aide when additional resources are needed.

Brown said that preliminary indications are that the fire began in the basement of the home which was unoccupied and is currently for sale. Brown said that due to the fact that no one is living in the home, the state fire marshal has been contacted to assist in investigating the cause of the blaze.

The fire was reported as extinguished and overhaul began around 11 a.m. and both Covington and Fletcher fire units were dismissed from the scene.

Piqua fire units cleared the scene around noon with the exception of fire investigators who remained to look for a cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported and no damage estimate is yet available.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Firefighters from Piqua, Covington, and Fletcher battle a house fire at 511 Scott Street in Piqua on Monday morning.