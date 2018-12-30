Narcotics search nets four arrests

SIDNEY — Investigators and officers from the Sidney and Piqua Police departments served a narcotics search warrant at 607 N. Miami Ave., Sidney, on Friday.

Due to the arrest history of the known occupants, the warrant execution was deemed an “elevated risk,” resulting in warrant execution by tactical officers from the Sidney and Piqua Police departments. At approximately 8 a.m., the warrant was executed. During the search, investigators discovered meth, cocaine, money and drug paraphernalia.

As a result of the search warrant, four individuals were arrested and taken to the Shelby County Jail. Chris M. Wade 41, 607 N. Miami Ave., Sidney; Ricky Reed, 44, 9460 Crowl St., DeGraff; Terra Jess, 41, 607 N. Miami Ave., Sidney; and Denise Bradley, 42, 5092 Dawson Road, Houston, were each charged with one count of possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. Other charges are likely to be filed on all four individuals.

This warrant execution is a continuing effort by the Sidney Police Department to combat drug abuse and drug trafficking in Sidney. Information resulting in this warrant was derived in part from concerned citizens.

All residents are asked that if they have any information about drug activity to contact the Sidney Police Department at 498-8777 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).

In Piqua, call 937-615-8477 (TIPS) or send anonymous tips via Submit-A-Tip methods at www.piquaohpd.org/. Please refer to “Person 1 or 2” or “Vehicle 1 or 2” when submitting tips.