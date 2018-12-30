Piqua population, household income rising

PIQUA — The city of Piqua’s population and median household income are on the rise, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s latest data.

“Some interesting news from the U.S. Census Bureau. They just released their five-year data sets,” City Manager Gary Huff said at the last Piqua City Commission meeting of the year. “This will be 2013 through 2017. The median household income has increased by about 10 percent, going from, in 2013, $36,150 to $43,849.”

The male median income is $29,495, and the female median income is $17,879, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The population also grew approximately 2.3 percent from 20,522 in April 2010 to 20,987 in July 2017.

“I can guarantee you that we’re over the 21,000 mark now,” Huff said.

Approximately 6 percent of the population is under 5 years old; 23.3 percent of the population is under 18 years old; and 17.1 percent is 65 years old and older.

Huff also went on to point out that poverty rate and the rate of children living in poverty have both decreased. The poverty rate dropped from 23.4 percent in 2013 to 15 percent in 2017, and the rate of children living in poverty dropped from 40 percent in 2013 to 17.4 percent in 2017.

“So those are some good demographic results that we’re getting in, and we hope to continue to improve with those demographics over the next few years,” Huff said.

There are approximately 9,039 total housing units, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Approximately 59.9 percent of those housing units are owner-occupied, and the median housing value of owner-occupied housing units is $86,200. The median selected monthly owner costs with a mortgage is approximately $983. Without a mortgage, it is $390. The median gross rent is $695.

Approximately 80.4 percent of households have a computer, and 73.3 percent of households have a broadband internet subscription.

Other demographics for Piqua include:

• Percent of residents with a high school graduate or higher: 86.7 percent

• Persons without health insurance: 8.6 percent

• Number of business companies: 1,262

• Veterans: 1,375

The majority of this information from the U.S. Census Bureau references data gathered from its 2013-2017 American Community Survey. For more information, visit www.census.gov.

The Jan. 1 Piqua City Commission meeting was canceled. The Piqua City Commission is scheduled to meet next on Jan. 15 at 6 p.m.

By Sam Wildow Piqua Daily Call

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

