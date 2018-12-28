Man sentenced for fleeing from trooper

MIAMI COUNTY — A Tipp City man was sentenced to probation on Thursday for fleeing from an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper and, instead, driving to his residence earlier this month.

William T. Spear, 54, of Tipp City, received two years of probation, a $25 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, amended down from third-degree felony failure to comply with a police officer, in Miami County Municipal Court.

Spear was charged in connection with an incident on Interstate 75 on Dec. 15 at 2 a.m. An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a driver traveling 105 miles per hour. According to court records, the vehicle failed to stop and the trooper activated sirens. The vehicle then accelerated to 90 miles per hour, exiting the highway at exit 68 for Tipp City and then traveling eastbound to a residential area.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop at a private residence, discovered to be the residence of the suspect, later identified as Spear. The trooper ordered Spear to exit his vehicle, and Spear failed to comply. The Tipp City Police Department arrived on scene, and Spear finally exited his vehicle and was taken into custody.

Spear was also cited for an OVI in connection with this incident. Spear was found guilty of the OVI and received a $525 fine in addition to the two years of probation.

• A Piqua woman received a lesser charge after reportedly running at an officer with a knife in November.

Brandy A. Petty, 31, of Piqua, received one year of probation, a $25 fine, and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor menacing, amended down from fifth-degree felony aggravated menacing, in municipal court on Wednesday.

Petty was originally charged in connection with a report of a female subject with a knife running towards a Piqua police officer while the officer was walking to cruiser at the Piqua Police Department on Nov. 20. The female subject was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation. Petty was not charged until Dec. 19.

• A Troy man was sentenced to probation for being in possession of methamphetamine.

William J. Neth, 35, of Troy, received two years of probation, $150 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs, in municipal court on Wednesday.

Neth was originally charged in connection with Troy officers responding to a report of a male subject slumped over in a vehicle parked in the Super 9 Motel parking lot on Aug. 21 at approximately 4:30 a.m. An officer located Neth in a vehicle and spoke with him, noticing a “pink cut straw with white residue in the door handle of the vehicle,” according to court records.

Neth was then detained. Neth stated that there was methamphetamine in the vehicle, and an officer located a small amount of loose suspected methamphetamines in the center console, according to court records.

• A Troy man received a lesser charged and probation for entering a woman’s home without her permission in November.

Shawn M. Jordan, 34, of Troy, received two years of probation, a $25, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor aggravated trespass, amended down from fourth-degree felony burglary, in municipal court on Thursday.

Jordan was originally charged after he reportedly entered a woman’s home without permission on the 400 block of Michigan Avenue on Nov. 17. According to court records, the victim stated that she denied Jordan entry to the residence for 10 minutes before he entered it anyway. The victim hid and locked herself in the bathroom until officers arrived.

• A 19-year-old received a lesser charge and was sentenced to probation for stealing a bottle of alcohol and other items in September.

Rex S. Tucker, III, 19, of Troy, received two years of probation, a $100 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft, amended down from second-degree felony burglary, in municipal court on Wednesday.

Tucker was charged in connection with a theft complaint on the 4300 block of Stillwell Road in Washington Township on Sept. 18. Cash, a bottle of liquor, and jewelry were reported as stolen in this incident.

The following people were also recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Corey Arbogast, 26, of Sidney, received 29 days in jail and a $25 fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Nathan D. Blackford, 34, of Piqua, received a $25 fine and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft, amended down from fifth-degree felony forgery.

• Christopher W. Bryant, 33, of Troy, received one year of probation, a $50 fine, and 90 days of suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor attempted assault, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Jonathon R. Crago, 30, of Troy, received one year of probation, a $50 fine, and 90 days of suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging.

• Destin R. Jenkins, 19, of Piqua, received two years of probation, a $25 fine, and 90 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor assault and first-degree misdemeanor theft.

Jenkins was charged in connection with a report of a fight between two male subjects on the 1400 block of Sweetbriar Avenue in Piqua on Nov. 27.

• Mark E. Minnich, 47, of Troy, received a $25 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for third-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. Minnich was originally cited on Nov. 7 in Troy for carrying a concealed weapon.

• Matthew E. Pizzo, 29, of Troy, received one year of probation, a $50 fine, and 60 days of suspended jail time for third-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic, and a $25 fine for minor misdemeanor possession of drugs. He also received one year of probation and a $50 fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument.

• Skyler Ross, 20, of West Milton, received a $25 fine and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft, amended down from fifth-degree felony theft.

By Sam Wildow Piqua Daily Call

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

