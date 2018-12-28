Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: A caller’s vehicle had been gone through sometime in the past few days. It was reported on the 500 block of Adams Street on Dec. 26 at 9:30 a.m. Nothing appeared to be missing.

A female subject reported her residence was egged and toilet-papered by unknown, possibly juvenile, subjects in a black car on the 800 block of Caldwell Street on Dec. 27 at 3 a.m. There was no damage done to the residence. The female subject just requested the incident be documented.

A subject reported her vehicle had been egged sometime overnight on the 200 block of East Main Street between Dec. 26-27.

A caller reported her vehicle was egged on the 700 block of Park Avenue sometime overnight between Dec. 26-27.

THEFT: A gift card was stolen from a vehicle on the 500 block of South Downing Street sometime between Dec. 25-26.

BURGLARY: A subject reported a vacant mobile home being broken into and damage done to the property on the 900 block of Garbry Road on Dec. 26 at 10 a.m. No suspects.

SUSPICIOUS: A caller reported seeing a male subject walking around a neighbor’s residence looking in the windows on the 800 block of South Roosevelt Avenue on Dec. 26 at 2 p.m.

ASSAULT: A caller reported being punched in the face by a male subject at Wendy’s on East Ash Street on Dec. 26 at approximately 2:20 p.m. The suspect left prior to officers’ arrival. Aaron M. Foster, 28, of Sidney, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault in connection with this incident.

MENACING: A female subject reported two subjects driving by her residence threatening her and another subject and coming onto the complainant’s property on the 1500 block of Garfield Avenue on Dec. 26 at 4:30 p.m.

TRESPASSING: There was a report of subjects living inside a vacant residence on the 600 block of South Main Street on Dec. 26 at 8:35 p.m. Three subjects were located inside. Deandre L. Clay, 39, of Troy; Ashlee D. Knisley, 33, of Piqua; and Jeffery A. Pierce, 44, of Piqua, were charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident.

WARRANT: An officer observed a subject with an active warrant sitting in a car at Speedway on Covington Avenue on Dec. 27 at approximately 7:40 a.m. The officer made contact with the subject. He fled the scene in a vehicle. His girlfriend was later found at the business, and she also had an active warrant. She was arrested on the warrants. Issac J. Hicks, 41, of Piqua, was charged with fifth-degree felony obstructing official business and Tabbatha A. Snyder, 36, of Piqua, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument, both in connection with this incident. Snyder also faced warrants for fifth-degree felony drug possession, first-degree misdemeanor theft, and minor misdemeanor use of unauthorized plates.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: There was report of a male subject at Taco Bell on East Ash Street asking people to use their phones on Dec. 27 at approximately 8:15 a.m. The male subject was located and given a ride to a local motel.

CIVIL MATTER: A subject reported her brother’s neighbors are using his electricity through an extension cord on the 100 block of East North Street on Dec. 27 at 2:30 p.m. She requested an officer talk to the subjects and tell them to disconnect the cord. An officer spoke with them, and they agreed to disconnect it. An officer will forward this report to the Health Department.

HIT SKIP: A caller reported on Dec. 27 that her daughter’s vehicle was hit in the high school parking lot over the weekend.

ASSIST OTHER AGENCY: On Dec. 27, a U.S. Marshal requested information on a past resident. Questions were answered.

STORM ISSUES: A light pole was down in the area of Park Avenue and Mote Lane on Dec. 27 at approximately 7:40 p.m. An officer was able to move it off the roadway. Piqua power distribution was advised.

Traffic lights were out in the area of East Ash Street and Looney Road due to a power outage on Dec. 27 at approximately 7:45 p.m. An officer directed traffic until distribution restored power.

Street obstruction was on the bridge on the 800 block of East Ash Street on Dec. 27 at 7:50 p.m. It was removed from the roadway.

A light pole was down in the roadway in the area of Wilshire and Lambert Drives on Dec. 27 at approximately 8 p.m. The light pole was removed, and distribution was advised.

A complainant advised she believed someone was banging on her front door on the 600 block of Clark Avenue on Dec. 27 at 8 p.m. Officer found that, due to high winds, her decorative fence was being blown against the house.

Traffic lights were out in the area of North County Road 25-A and Looney Road due to a power outage on Dec. 27 at 8 p.m. Officer directed traffic until distribution restored power.