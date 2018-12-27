Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

THEFT: A wallet was stolen out of a car on the 700 block of Lindsey Street sometime overnight between Dec. 22-23.

A male subject withdrew money from a female subject’s bank account without her permission. It was reported on Stratford Drive on Dec. 23 at 4:25 p.m. The investigation is pending.

There were two propane tanks reported stolen from a camper on the 200 block of Cleveland Street sometime between Dec. 24-25.

There was a report of a stolen cell phone on the 200 block of South Wayne Street on Dec. 24 at approximately 7:30 p.m. It was learned a friend took the cell phone, so it would not be stolen due to the complainant reportedly being under the influence of drugs and passed out.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: A victim reported a female subject threatened her while speaking with her on the phone on the 8400 block of North County Road 25-A on Dec. 23 at approximately 7 p.m.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a traffic crash on the 800 block of North Downing Street on Dec. 23 at approximately 7:50 p.m. A driver was cited for failure to control. There were no reported injuries.

There was a report of a traffic crash in the area of Covington and McKinley avenues on Dec. 24 at 2:45 p.m. A driver was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead. There were no reported injuries.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: There was a report of a vicious dog that bit a subject in a residence on the 900 block of South Street on Dec. 23 at 11:10 p.m. It was found the dog left a superficial scratch on the subject. The owners were able to control the dog and requested officers take it to the Humane Society. The owners were advised the dog was their responsibility and they would have to take it to the Humane Society.

Officers responded on the report of dogs attacking another dog on the 1600 block of Amherst Avenue on Dec. 24 at approximately 5:20 p.m. Upon arrival, the dogs had been separated. The owner of the dogs that reportedly attacked the other dog was cited. Joshua D. McBride, 32, of Piqua, was cited for dogs running at large, permitting dogs to bite, and registration required, all minor misdemeanors, in connection with this incident.

DISTURBANCE: A subject was reportedly intoxicated and destroying property inside of a residence on the 400 block of Adams Street on Dec. 24 at approximately 10:10 p.m. He was arrested and incarcerated. Ethan D. Grunkemeyer, 28, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

There was a report of disturbances at a residence at the 1000 block of Broadway Street on Dec. 25 at 10:50 p.m. and again on Dec. 26 at approximately 1:20 a.m. An intoxicated male subject reportedly caused the disturbances. Kevin E. Dowty, 31, of Piqua, was charged fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with these incidents.