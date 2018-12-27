Repeat offender charged with trafficking drugs

PIQUA — The Piqua Police Department charged a local man and repeat offender in connection with a narcotics-related search warrant they executed last week.

Lewis B. Stewart III, 37, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree felony trafficking in drugs, fifth-degree felony possession of drugs, and fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stewart was picked up on those charges on Wednesday evening and then incarcerated in the Miami County Jail.

Stewart was arraigned on those charges in Miami County Municipal Court on Thursday morning. He is continuing to be held in jail on $10,000 cash or surety bond.

The Piqua Police Department executed a narcotics-related search on Dec. 21, uncovering suspected drugs and evidence of drug trafficking.

The police department searched a residence at 608 N. College St. in Piqua at approximately 9:15 a.m. on Friday, the same address listed as being Stewart’s address, according to court records. The narcotics-related search warrant was based on neighborhood tips and investigative leads, according to the Piqua Police Department.

“No one was inside the residence when officers went inside, but we did locate some drugs, drug paraphernalia, and evidence of drug trafficking,” Deputy Chief Marty Grove of Piqua Police Department said.

The paraphernalia and suspected drugs that was recovered from the residence on North College Street included scales, razor blades, baggies, pills, a suspected cocaine pipe, suspected marijuana, and suspected cocaine residue on the pipe, according to the Piqua Police Department.

Stewart was previously charged a month ago in connection with another drug-related search warrant that the police department executed at 328 McKinley Ave. on Nov. 2. Officers reportedly located evidence of both cocaine and meth trafficking at the residence. Both suspected meth and cocaine were found packaged for sale, according to the Piqua Police Department. They also found a large amount of cash.

Stewart was charged with two counts of third-degree felony trafficking in drugs, one count each for the cocaine and the meth.

Stewart waived his preliminary hearing in municipal court for those charges, and his case was bound over to Miami County Common Pleas Court. He also waived his grand jury consideration. Those two charges were amended down to one charge of fourth-degree felony trafficking in drugs, to which Stewart pleaded guilty in common pleas court on Dec. 21.

Stewart also agreed to forfeit all currency seized by law enforcement during the Nov. 2 drug raid. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 4 for that case. He was out on bond on that case when he was most recently charged in connection with the drug raid on North College Street on Dec. 21.

Stewart is also just recently out of prison after serving time for drug charges from 2015. He was sentenced to 31 months in prison in October 2015 after being found guilty of third-degree felony weapons under disability and fifth-degree felony trafficking in cocaine.

