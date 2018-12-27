UVMC Foundation names new president

TROY — The UVMC (Upper Valley Medical Center) Foundation has named Duanna R. Osting as its new president, effective Jan. 7, 2019. She succeeds Kathleen Scarbrough, who retired earlier this year.

Osting, a graduate of Wright State University, served as chief development officer for Daybreak Dayton for the past 10 years. Her career background also includes leadership positions in development/fundraising at Obase, Beavercreek; Dayton Art Institute, Dayton; Inventing Flight, Dayton; and Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville, Tennessee.

In her position with the UVMC Foundation, Osting will direct fundraising efforts of the UVMC Foundation and participate as a member of the UVMC/Premier Health executive management team. She will direct the Foundation’s relations with board members, donors, funders and the community.

“Duanna brings professional skills and talents that will be invaluable to the important work of the Foundation in support of our local hospital,” said Mike Gutmann, chair of the UVMC Foundation.

“We look forward to working with Duanna on the UVMC/Premier leadership team,” said Tom Parker, UVMC president. “As a longtime Miami County resident, she knows our hospital and our community. She will be a great asset to the UVMC/Premier family.”

A Miami County native, Osting resides in Troy with her husband, John, and three children.

