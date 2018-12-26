Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

SEX OFFENSE: A female juvenile made allegations of sexual misconduct on Dec. 21 at approximately 9:50 a.m. The location was redacted.

THEFT: A female subject reported her PlayStation was stolen from a residence at the Bent Tree Apartments on Garbry Road on Dec. 21 at 4:20 p.m.

Two subjects reportedly stole items from Dollar General on Dec. 23 at 5:30 p.m. A female juvenile, 17, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft and Tevyn N. Wilkins, 22, of Sidney, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft and first-degree misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection with this incident.

A victim reported sneakers were stolen by a former girlfriend on the 400 block of Glenwood Avenue on Dec. 22 at 8:40 p.m.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: A female subject reported multiple female subjects would not stop contacting her and sent her threatening messages on Bridge Street on Dec. 21 at 4:50 p.m.

A complainant advised she received a message from someone who was warned for telecommunications harassment on Park Avenue on Dec. 22 at approximately 8:30 p.m. Suspect was charged. Michelle A. Clark, 49, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment in connection with this incident.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of an accident with an injury on the 100 block of North Sunset Drive on Dec. 21 at 5 p.m.

There was a report of a traffic crash in the area of Broadway Drive and Vine Street on Dec. 21 at 6:45 p.m. A driver was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

MENACING: An officer responded to a call referencing a male subject stating a female subject attempted to throw a pop bottle at him as he was walking up the street in the area of South Wayne and Young streets on Dec. 21 at 5 p.m. The male subject stated he was not hit or injured. No contact could be made with the female subject.

DISTURBANCE: Police were dispatched to the 500 block of West Ash Street for a disturbance complaint on Dec. 21 at approximately 9:30 p.m. Dispatch advised two male subjects were in a physical disturbance. A male subject was charged and incarcerated. Greggory S. Wolffram, 26, of Newberry Township, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest and fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

The caller reported a physical altercation between her and her roommate on the 500 block of South Street on Dec. 22 at 10:30 a.m. No injuries were reported, and both had conflicting stories. Both were warned for disorderly and agreed to separate until things calmed down.

An officer responded to a call referencing two female subjects having a physical disturbance at Mote Park on Dec. 22 at approximately 3 p.m. One did not want to file charges. The other was warned for disorderly conduct and not to return to the location.

There was a report of a disorderly male subject inside Kroger on Dec. 22 at 7:15 p.m. The male subject was located and escorted out of the store. He was warned for disorderly conduct.

WARRANT: A female subject with a warrant was found at a residence on the 600 block of Park Avenue on Dec. 22 at approximately 1:30 p.m. The female subject was transported to the hospital and then to the jail, where she was incarcerated. Melissa A. Wellbaum, 30, of Piqua, was picked up on two counts of first-degree misdemeanor theft and two counts of fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespassing.

SUSPICIOUS: A complainant reported a boarded up window was torn out of a vacant building on the 100 block of South Wayne Street on Dec. 22 at 4:30 p.m. The front door was found unsecured, so the interior was searched, but no one was located. The building was referred to the Piqua Health Department for consideration of being condemned.