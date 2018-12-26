Concord approves salary increases

CONCORD TWP. — Concord Township Trustees approved a 3 percent increase in pay for the township’s employees on Wednesday.

Trustees had met in executive session at a prior meeting to review employee performances and evaluations.

Trustee Tom Mercer said all employees’ evaluations were outstanding.

“I think we are very fortunate to have dedicated, conscientious, loyal (employees) and have them go out and not only do a job and be done with it, but they make sure they do the job and it looks right and in a professional manner,” Mercer said. “We are very fortunate to have that, especially in this day and age.”

Mercer then recommended the 3 percent salary increase for road superintendent, assistant road superintendent, and the full-time seasonal position. Mercer also recommended a 25-cent increase for seasonal help who return each year, and approved for new seasonal summer help to begin at the state of Ohio’s new minimum wage of $8.55.

With the new salary increase, Road Superintendent Neil Rhoades salary will be $34.04. Rhoades has been employed at the township since 1973. Assistant Road Superintendent Brandt Miller’s salary is $20.17 per hour. Miller has been employed at the township since 2007. Full-time seasonal worker Jake Heffner’s salary is $17.57 per hour. Heffner has been employed at the township since 2009 following his retirement from the city of Troy.

Rhoades reported the township hauled 164 loads of leaves and 39 loads of brush and leaves. Township workers will also pick up Christmas trees from the curb through Jan. 18. Requests can be made by phone by calling the township building’s answering machine at 339-1492.

Township trustees also emailed their insurance risk audit and their updated status report.

Trustee Bill Whidden was not present at the meeting.

The next meeting of the board will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, at the Concord Township Building on Horizon West Court.