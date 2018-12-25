Kustom Car Audio provides audio, tint solutions

PIQUA — Kustom Car Audio & Tint Company has taken up shop on the corner of Spring and Water streets, ready to offer their help at improving vehicles with a variety of audio, tint, and other installation options.

Kustom Car Audio & Tint Company, located at 219 Spring St. in Piqua, has been occupying the location for approximately three to four months, adding some improvements to the building, including new signs and painting the trim.

“We do car audio, we do remote starts, window tinting, and then we have a detail garage,” said Katie Hartzell, who co-owns the business with her husband, Brandon Hartzell.

Brandon’s interest in cars was what inspired them to open Kustom Car Audio & Tint Company.

“He’s always been into car audio,” Hartzell said. She added later, “It’s been my husband’s whole life.”

With them works Doug Sommers, who helps them do various radio and remote start installations.

“He can install pretty much everything,” Hartzell said. “He’s very knowledgeable about everything.”

Katie and Brandon Hartzell live in Houston, and they became interested in bringing their business to Piqua because of the location.

“The location of this building was very, very good,” Hartzell said. “The location was perfect with enough traffic in here.”

In addition to working on cars, they also work on boats, ATVs, motorcycles, and more.

“We can window-tint pretty much anything,” Hartzell said, adding that they have added window tint to semi-trailer trucks and a variety of vehicles.

Kustom Car Audio & Tint Company shares its location with the Detail Garage, which offers a variety of auto detailing packages for cars, trucks, and SUVs to clean and restore those vehicles.

For more information on the Detail Garage, visit thedetailgarageohio.com or call (937) 608-9911.

For more information on Kustom Car Audio & Tint Company, visit kustom-car-audio.business.site or call (937) 615-6106.

Kustom Car Audio & Tint Company is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. They are closed on Sundays.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Kustom Car Audio & Tint Company is open for business at 219 Spring St. in Piqua. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/12/web1_122118mju_caraudiotint.jpg Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Kustom Car Audio & Tint Company is open for business at 219 Spring St. in Piqua.

By Sam Wildow Piqua Daily Call

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com