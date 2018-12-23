Young casts winning spell

Haley Young, a seventh-grader from Fletcher, won the 2018 Miami East Junior High spelling bee. Young, right, is pictured with runner-up, eighth-grader Kierstin Thomas from Troy. Young is the daughter of Amber and Bill Young. Thomas is the daughter of Shane and Dawn Thomas.

