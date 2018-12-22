Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Dec. 19

WEAPON: A deputy charged Charles Buchanan Sr. of Medway with carrying a concealed weapon from a traffic stop at the Circle K on County Road 25-A in Monroe Twp.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy responded to a criminal damage report on Boone Drive, Concord Twp.

Dec. 20

THEFT: A detective filed theft charge against Michael Griffin, 41, of Troy, from a July 22 incident.

TRESPASS: A detective filed criminal trespassing and theft charges against Charles McDade, 54, of Troy from a July 22 incident.

REGISTRATION: An investigation from 320 S. Clay Street, Troy, involving a registered sex offender out of compliance is pending.

THEFT: An Amazon package was reported stolen in the 200 block of W. Main Street, Fletcher.

OVI: Deputies responded to 1700 block of Peters Road to an accident with injuries. Brandi Resides was charged with OVI and failure to control.

Dec. 21

CREEK ISSUES: A deputy responded to the 500 block of Countryside Drive, Concord Twp. in reference to a neighbor complaint involving recently sawn logs that had been placed in the waterway at 565 Countryside Dr. and had washed into the property at the listed address. After speaking to both parties, the logs will be removed in a timely manner after the drainage water levels decrease.

FRAUD: A resident in the 1000 block of Dayton Brandt Road, Elizabeth Twp. reported she was a victim of a year long scam that cost her an estimated $10,000 this year. She was persuaded to give up her tax refund, purchase various items as presents, transfer funds and allow access to her bank accounts by a man claiming to be a television celebrity.