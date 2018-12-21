Health inspections

Inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

Dec. 5

La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant,836 W. Main St., Troy — Critical: Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health; corrected. No written procedures for vomiting or diarrheal events.Observed employee beverage stored on the top of the prep table by the grill line. Critical: Observed dish washer wearing gloves to load and unload dishes from dish machine area. In between loading dirty dishes and unloading clean dishes, he used a dirty rag to wipe his gloved hands on and then unloaded clean dishes from machine. Employee was instructed to wash hands in between loading dirty dishes and unloading clean ones and not to wipe gloved hands on dirty rags in between. Critical, repeat: Observed raw shell eggs stored above cheese in the single door prep top cooler by the grill line. Also, observed raw beef stored above onions in the walk in cooler; corrected. Critical: Observed four trays of portioned salsa sitting on the prep table outside of temperature control holding at 62F; corrected. Observed Hot Shot No Pest Strip handing by the hand sink behind the bar; corrected. Observed ROP fish thawed and stored in the walk in cooler that had not been opened from their vacuum sealed packages; corrected. Before being thawed, ROP fish packages must be opened. Observed containers of salsa, raw chicken, and cheese stored directly on the floor of the walk in cooler. Also, observed numerous food items stored on the floor of the walk in freezer. Observed cloths used for wiping of food contact surfaces were not stored between uses in a chemical sanitizer

Brittney’s Cakes, 50 S. Dorset Road, Troy — Critical: Observed whoopie pies and cinnamon rolls, prepared and packaged in facility and stored on the counter top for consumer self service, that were missing ingredient list and allergen information; corrected.

La Quinta Inn & Suites, 19 Weller Drive, Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Tipp City Dairy Queen, 513 W. Main St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Dec. 6

Kroger, 731 W. Market St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Winans, 1201 Experiment Farm Road, Troy — Facility does not currently have enough space for storage for the current level operation.

Dec. 7

Y’All’s Country Club, 196 N. High St., Covington — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Hot Head Burrito, 968 W. Main St., Tipp City — Critical: Person in charge not ensuring proper cooling. Person in charge stated, when asked about cooling procedures and times and temperature requirements, that this facility closes at 10 p.m. nightly. At around 9:30 p.m., they will turn off the steam table where Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) foods are held hot, and let them cool down. At 10 p.m., they pull the quarter pans of hot foods off of the steam table and place them in another quarter pan with ice at the bottom and place the pans of hot food inside. Then at around 10:15 p.m., they place those iced quarter pans, uncovered, with hot foods on a cart with wheels and place the whole cart inside the walk in cooler. All employees leave the facility by 10:45-11 p.m. There is no one in the facility to verify that these TCS food items cool from 135F to 70F in two hours and from 70F to 41F or below in the next 4 hours. The inspector will confer with the Ohio Department of Health and supervisors at Miami County Public Health to ensure that this process is approved and alternatives that could be used to ensure compliance.

Village Pizza & Drive Thru, 302 S. Miami Ave., Bradford — Critical: The following food items were observed without date markings: open container of salsa, open bags of cooked sausage, open bags of cooked ground beef, open bags of diced ham; corrected. In the front reach-in freezer, sterilite containers were observed being used to store food items. Substitute food grade containers for the sterilite containers or use food grade bags to line the sterilite containers. The surfaces in the reach-in coolers and freezers were observed with food debris build-up. In 2009, the facility changed ownership and the equipment and physical facilities were not changed, repaired or replaced to meet the present Ohio Food Code. Because of the change of ownership, the establishment will need to renovate and change equipment in order to meed the present code.

Chins Ginger Grill, 965 W. Main St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Tim Horton’s, 1998 W. Main St., Troy — Observed tomato soup cooling in the walk in cooler, in a plastic container with the lid on, and a container of cream cheese stacked on top of the container of tomato soup. Person in charge was instructed that the facility must facilitate rapid cooling. Observed ice scoop stored directly on top of dusty ice machine. Observed frozen water droplets on the ceiling of the walk in freezer and frozen icicles hanging from the condenser line. The drain line of the condenser was frozen and no longer draining properly, causing these frozen water droplets and icicles. Observed no irreversible registering thermometer/ maximum registering thermometer or temperature strips in facility for monitoring high temperature dish machine’s rinse temperature. Observed no level one food safety certification in facility.

Genesis Healthcare, 512 Crescent Drive, Troy — Beneath the middle compartment of the three compartment sink, water was observed leaking. Repair or replace. Throughout the kitchen in-between the floor tiles, inadequate amounts of grout was observed. Regrout the floor.

The Hershey Bar & Grill & Patio, 118 E. Main St., Bradford — Critical: At the time of inspection, food items in the Pepsi Cooler and bagged cooked hamburger in the pizza prep cooler were observed not date marked; corrected. On the prep cooler and then smaller movable ones, the cutting boards were observed with scratches and scoring. Replace or resurface. Critical: The prep sink was observed without an air gap. Provide an air gap between the prep sink plumbing and drain. At the time of inspection, the establishment was without an individual with a level one or level two food safety certification present.