Man sentenced for ‘matter harmful to juveniles’

MIAMI COUNTY — A Piqua man received probation in Miami County Municipal Court this week for allegedly offering a 10-year-old oral sex in late October.

Levi R. Brubaker, 19, was found guilty of first-degree misdemeanor disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, amended down from third-degree felony importuning, in Miami County Municipal Court. Brubaker was sentenced to two years of probation, 180 days of suspended jail time, and a $25 fine.

Brubaker was charged after he reportedly messaged a 10-year-old victim, offering the victim oral sex while knowing that the victim was underage, according to Miami County Municipal Court records. The messages were sent through Facebook Messenger.

A woman was sentenced to serve 180 days in jail for fleeing from an officer in Troy in October.

Rana L. Brock, 41, with previous addresses in Piqua and Dayton, was found guilty of first-degree misdemeanor failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, amended down from third-degree felony failure to comply with a police officer, in Miami County Municipal Court.

Brock was originally charged on Oct. 13 after a Troy police officer located Brock on an outstanding warrant. Upon the officer informing Brock of the warrant, Brock fled the scene in her vehicle. A pursuit entailed to where the subject’s vehicle was spike stripped in the area of Troy Ford, according to previous Troy police reports. The vehicle then continued to travel and made its way to the Circle K parking lot.

Police reportedly used force to extract Brock from the vehicle when she failed to comply. She was cleared from UVMC before being incarcerated at that time.

Brock was also found guilty of fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault, and received 30 days of suspended jail time.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• George M. Abernathy, 34, of Dayton, received a $150 fine and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor aggravated trespass, amended down from fifth-degree felony breaking and entering.

• Craig D. Behm, 60, of Piqua, received 180 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property.

• Kathleen A. Bynum, 26, of Troy, received a $25 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic.

• Damian S. Elliston, 24, of Piqua, received 30 days in jail and a $25 fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass; fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft; and fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Andrew J. Farley, 36, of Troy, received two years of probation, 34 days in jail, 146 days of suspended jail time, and a $25 fine for two counts of first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, each amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs. An additional charge of fifth-degree felony no person shall possess dangerous drugs was dismissed. He also received a $25 fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Kelly M. Gessner, 34, of Troy, received 27 days in jail, 63 days of suspended jail time, and a $25 fine for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Joshua S. Jackson, 38, of Piqua, received a $125 fine and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Jeffery A. Jimenez, 20, of Troy, received one year of probation, a $50 fine, and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor menacing and fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging.

• Sarah Kemp, 33, of Piqua, received a $50 fine and 60 days of suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor prohibitions concerning companion animals, amended down from second-degree misdemeanor cruelty to animals.

• Timothy P. King, 36, of Pleasant Hill, received one year of probation, a $50 fine, and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from fourth-degree misdemeanor menacing.

• Christopher L. Lightner, 48, of West Milton, received $250 fine and 180 days of suspended jail time time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fourth-degree felony trafficking in drugs.

• Duaine R. Lintz, III, 35, of London, Ky., received a $200 fine and 180 days in suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor attempted possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Todd A. Simpson, 39, of Laura, received a $25 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Cruzito Alejandro Solis, 21, of Huber Heights, received one year of probation, a $25 fine, and 90 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor making false alarms. An additional charge of first-degree misdemeanor obstructing justice was dismissed.

• James O. Stroebel, 22, of Wilmington, received a $100 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Johnathan M. Terlinde, 35, of Dayton, received 31 days in jail, 59 days of suspended jail time, and a $25 fine for first-degree misdemeanor theft, amended down from fifth-degree felony theft, and first-degree misdemeanor attempted forgery, amended down from fifth-degree felony forgery.

• Julian Devante Tucker, 26, of Indianapolis, Ind., received a $250 fine and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor attempted forgery, amended down from fifth-degree felony forgery.

• Shawn W. Wright, 45, of Piqua, received two years of probation, a $150 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs, and first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument.

