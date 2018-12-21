Shopping deadline looms

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Jane Mikolajewski of Piqua checks out the Christmas gift selection at Readmore Hallmark in Piqua on Friday. With only three days left in the 2018 Christmas shopping season, stores are packed with customers searching for the perfect last-minute gifts.
