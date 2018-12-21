Schmiesing takes new position with city of Piqua

PIQUA — Effective Jan. 1, Chris Schmiesing will be the new community and economic development director for the City of Piqua. Schmiesing, formerly the City of Piqua city planner, brings innovative thinking to this restructured position.

“I am very happy to be able to hire Chris Schmiesing as our community and economic development director,” Piqua City Manager Gary Huff stated. “We have consistently been moving away from the traditional economic development director position focusing more on the Piqua community and helping our existing businesses with expansions and job growth. We also want to continue to place emphasis on our Placemaking Initiative.”

Schmiesing first began working for the city in 1990 as an engineering technician and eventually moving into the engineering supervisor role in 2000. In this position, he managed the day to day activities of the engineering office and administered numerous public work improvement projects. After four years as engineering supervisor, Schmiesing was promoted to city planner, and in June 2018, he became interim development director.

Schmiesing commented, “Piqua is a great city with a rich history of innovation and entrepreneurship. There is a strong sense of community pride in Piqua, and I am excited to have this opportunity to work with our citizens and development partners to stimulate growth within the community and strengthen the economic vitality of Piqua.”

With his extensive knowledge in land use planning, urban design, placemaking, strategic planning, and historic preservation, Schmiesing will be able to effectively promote the goal of economic growth, retention and expansion of businesses.

Huff feels Schmiesing’s relationship with the Piqua community and experience working with existing businesses and organizations, is an excellent match for fulfilling the overall economic related objectives.

For more information about economic development in Piqua, please contact Schmiesing at (937) 778-2049.