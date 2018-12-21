Police raid home on narcotics-related warrant

PIQUA — The Piqua Police Department executed a narcotics-related search on Friday morning, uncovering suspected drugs and evidence of drug trafficking.

The police department searched a residence at 608 N. College St. in Piqua at approximately 9:15 a.m. on Friday. The narcotics-related search warrant was based on neighborhood tips and investigative leads, according to the Piqua Police Department.

“No one was inside the residence when officers went inside, but we did locate some drugs, drug paraphernalia, and evidence of drug trafficking,” Deputy Chief Marty Grove of Piqua Police Department said. “The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending.”

The name of the possible suspect was not released due to the pending charges.

The police department was also not able to release what the suspected drugs were that they recovered during the search warrant at this time.

By Sam Wildow Piqua Daily Call

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

