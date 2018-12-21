25-A crash injures one

Mike Ullery | Troy Daily News
A single-vehicle crash at Co. Rd. 25-A and Tipp Cowlesville Road left one person with minor injuries on Friday morning. The minivan was southbound on 25-A when the driver lost control, ran off the road and struck a utility pole. Tipp City Fire and EMS responded to the scene.The crash is being investigated by the Miami Co. Sheriff’s Office.
