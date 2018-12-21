MCSO spread Christmas cheer with “Secret Santa” gift cards

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Sheriff’s Office will be spreading some Christmas cheer with help from an anonymous gift.

According to Sheriff David Duchak, Miami County deputies were anonymously given ten Christmas cards each containing a $20 bill to give out to those in need or struggling this Christmas season. Duchak said it marks at least the fourth year the “Secret Santa” has anonymously provided cards and money for deputies to hand out.

Deputies were given the cards on Friday to be handed out during their shift.

