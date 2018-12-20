One injured in Peters Rd. crash

Mike Ullery | Troy Daily News

Troy firefighters and medics along with Troy police and Miami County deputies work at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Peters Road near the curves at Troy Country Club on Thursday. Sgt. Chris Bobb of the Miami Co. Sheriff’s Office said that a northbound white sedan went into the southbound lanes and struck a southbound black sedan. The 37 year old female driver of the white car was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center by Troy Fire Department medics. Her injuries do not appear to be serious. The driver of the black vehicle was not injured. Bobb said that they are investigating if alcohol may have played a part in the crash, which remains under investigation.