Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Dec. 18

BAD CHECK: Dispatched to Miami/Darke County Line to meet Greenville PD regarding Christopher Hembree who was wanted for a Parole Violation and Passing Bad Check warrant. Hembree was transported to downtown jail for a scan and then transported to IF.

SCHOOL ISSUE: The SRO and administrator spoke with two students who were having a problem with each other at the Upper Valley Career Center. Both students were advised to have contact with one another or they would face school discipline.

Dec. 19

CONCEALED WEAPON: A deputy initiated a traffic stop of the listed vehicle at Circle K in the 3500 block of S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City. After further investigation the driver was cited for driving under suspension and charged with carrying a concealed weapon. The listed vehicle was towed from the scene. The driver and passenger were transported to an address on Mann Rd. and released.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy responded to 76 Boone Drive, Concord Twp., on a criminal damaging complaint.

DINNER DISTURBANCE: A deputy responded to the 11000 block of West State Route 36, Newberry Twp. in reference to an unknown disturbance. The deputy made contact with all the parties involved. It was determined to be an argument over who was going to make dinner. One of the parties involved decided to leave and go to a neighbor’s house for the evening.

JAIL ISSUE: A deputy was dispatched to the downtown jail on a report of a fight between two inmates earlier in the evening. Mikal Yandal, 19, of Shelbyville, Tenn. was cited for disordely conduct.

DRIVING WITHOUT CONSENT: A deputy responded to the 7900 S. State Route 202, Tipp City, in reference to a vehicle the complainant had loaned to a female which had not been returned.

CRIMINAL DAMAGING: A deputy filed one county of criminal damaging against Holden O’Reilly, 22, of Versailles, from an incident on Nov. 29 in the 3000 block of N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

THEFT: A deputy filed one count of fifth degree felony theft against Ashley Glenn-Lawson, 32, of Piqua, from an incident on Dec. 5 in the 1200 block of Patricia Lane in Springcreek Twp.