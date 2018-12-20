Board approves retirement, rehire of treasurer

COVINGTON — The Covington Board of Education approved the retirement and subsequent rehiring of Treasurer Carol Forsythe during their meeting on Wednesday evening.

Forsythe, who has been working with the district for 15 years, is currently earning $92,000 for the 2018-19 school year. However, she was rehired Wednesday night at an $85,000 annual salary. Pro-rated, under her new contract, she will be paid $49,038 from Jan. 2 to July 31.

“I am grateful for all that Mrs. Forsythe has done for this school district. She is a fantastic treasurer, and I am very pleased that she will continue in her current role,” Superintendent Gene Gooding said. “We will still be able to benefit from Mrs. Forsythe’s experience and expertise, but due to her lower salary and reduced benefits package, the district will save almost $10,000 annually.”

During their November meeting, the board held a public hearing on the employment of Forsythe. In October, the board approved accepting Forsythe’s resignation for the purposes of initiating earned retirement benefits, effective Dec. 31, contingent upon Forsythe being rehired in the same position.

No one from the public spoke during the public hearing in November, but Gooding did commend Forsythe, saying, “Carol is the finest treasurer I’ve ever worked with.”

Also during their meeting, the board recognized a number of Covington students who attend the Upper Valley Career Center (UVCC) and were recently inducted into the UVCC Honor Society. The criteria for induction into the UVCC Honor Society is that a student must have 98 percent or better attendance rate, a 3.5 or higher GPA their junior year at UVCC, a recommendation from their career-technical instructor, and “have good moral character,” according to UVCC’s website. It goes on to say that the “seven attributes of moral character that inductees are evaluated on are skill, honesty, service, responsibility, scholarship, citizenship, and leadership.”

The students included Taylor Ely, Mackenzie Gambill, Ashlyn Plessinger, Riley Richards, Kayla Scott, and Ian Wilson.

Ely is in the medical careers academy at UVCC and plans to go on to get her bachelor of science in nursing. Gambill is also in the medical careers academy and plans to join the U.S. Marines. Plessinger studies cosmetology and plans to either work at a salon or study something math-related in college. Richards was not in attendance at the board meeting, but studies auto collision repair technologies at UVCC. Scott studies design and digital print technologies at UVCC and plans to study graphic design in college. Wilson studies environmental occupations and plans to attend Hocking College to study fire and EMS.

Gooding and the board said they were proud of the students.

During the staff spotlight, Elementary School Principal Josh Long recognized intervention specialist Cindy Johnson, saying that she is “a wonderful human being.”

“She does a lot of stuff behind the scenes all the time,” Long said. He went on to say, “She’s so caring and compassionate, and it’s for every kid … and that’s exactly what we want around our students.”

Gooding said that Johnson is a “clear expert” who keeps the students “first in mind.”

The board also approved the alternative method of preparing and submitting their budget from the Miami County Budget Commission, allowing the Miami County auditor to levy their taxes.

By Sam Wildow Piqua Daily Call

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com