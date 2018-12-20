Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Two female subjects were verbally arguing over a trash can on the 300 block of Harrison Street on Dec. 14 at approximately 11:30 p.m. Both subjects were warned with disorderly and told to go inside.

Two subjects were arguing inside of 311 Drafthouse on North Main Street on Dec. 15 shortly after midnight. One male subject left as officers arrived. The other subject was escorted outside and advised to leave for the evening. A male subject was warned for disorderly conduct.

Officers observed subjects arguing near Lucky’s Bar on North Main Street on Dec. 15 at 12:50 a.m. They advised they were involved in an argument over a girl. Both subjects agreed to go their separate ways.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A victim reported his vehicle was damaged by someone attempting to break into it on the 1000 block of Greene Street on Dec. 15 at 12:10 a.m. No suspects at this time.

A complainant reported damaged plumping, wires cut and stripped, and other items missing at a foreclosed property on the 8500 block of North County Road 25-A on Dec. 16 at approximately 10:50 a.m.

THEFT: A complainant advised that a customer came into Dollar General on Looney Road and stole the wallet of another customer on Dec. 15 at approximately 2:40 p.m. The investigation is pending.

A caller advised his friend’s guitar and amp were stolen out of his house on the 600 block of Wood Street on Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. The investigation is pending.

Officers responded to a theft on the 600 block of South Main Street on Dec. 16 at 1:45 a.m. A caller advised an unidentified black male subject entered the residence and stole a wrist watch. The suspect fled on foot prior to officers’ arrival.

A back massager was reported stolen from Walmart on Dec. 16 at 8 p.m.

ACCIDENT: A vehicle ran a red light and struck another vehicle in the area of East Ash Street and Looney Road on Dec. 15 at approximately 3 p.m. A driver was cited.

There was a non-injury traffic crash reported in the area of West High Street and North Roosevelt Avenue on Dec. 15 at approximately 3:45 p.m.

There was a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian on the 1800 block of West Parkway Drive on Dec. 15 at 9:45 p.m. The driver was cited. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital.

SUSPICIOUS: Officers responded to a shots fired complaint on the 100 block of South Roosevelt Avenue on Dec. 15 at approximately 7 p.m. The area was checked, but no violations were observed.

Officers responded to a shots fired complaint on the 300 block of South Downing Street on Dec. 16 at approximately 9 p.m. Several residents heard what seemed to be gunshots fired in the neighborhood. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the source of the noise or any evidence of gunshots.

SEX OFFENSE: A victim reported being sexually assaulted by her boyfriend on Covington Avenue on Dec. 15 at approximately 8:20 p.m. The boyfriend denied the allegations. The victim later reported she no longer wanted to pursue a charge against the suspect.

MENACING: An officer responded to the report of a menacing complaint on the 100 block of East Main Street on Dec. 15 at approximately 9:30 p.m. A female was warned for menacing and trespassed from the residence.

A complainant wanted to report a menacing-by-stalking complaint on the 1600 block of New Haven Road on Dec. 16 at approximately 3:10 p.m. The complainant said his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend drives past the house all the time threatening him. The complainant requested the incident documented for court purposes.

FORGERY: A complainant wanted to report his live-in girlfriend forged his name on several checks, written to herself, on the 800 block of North Sunset Drive on Dec. 16 at 12:35 p.m. The complainant advised this was done without his permission while the girlfriend stated she had permission.

HIT SKIP: A vehicle hit a parked car on private property at the Miami County YMCA on West High Street and left the scene on Dec. 16 at approximately 4:15 p.m. A driver was cited.

Officers responded to a hit skip accident in the area of West Water and North College streets on Dec. 16 at approximately 6:55 p.m. Dispatch advised two vehicles were involved in an accident. The at-fault driver left the scene prior to police arrival.