Extra deputies on patrol for upcoming holidays

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office will be deploying additional deputies for the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holidays for a combined 100 hours of overtime, which began earlier this month and will conclude in January 2019.

The additional deputies will be targeting high crash roadways and roadways that have high rates of OVI arrests, according to Sheriff Dave Duchak. The deputies will be strictly enforcing all Ohio traffic statutes with a zero tolerance for violators. A primary goal will be to remove alcohol and drug impaired drivers from county roadways, he said.

In a press release, Duchak said there is usually an increase in alcohol consumption over the holidays, which combined with driving can be deadly.

“Deputies are hoping to curb auto crashes with the deployment of extra deputies on various days and at various time frames throughout the holiday season,” Duchak said. “If one chooses to drink this holiday season, please have a designated driver or expect to go to jail if caught driving impaired on Miami County roadways.”

The extra traffic enforcement effort is being made possible through a grant the sheriff’s office received this year from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office. The grant funds the overtime for the deputies and pays some fuel costs. This marks the 14th consecutive year the sheriff’s office has been awarded the grant, which is funded by federal dollars and administered by the state.

“The sheriff’s office staff and I wish all county residents a safe and Merry Christmas and a happy and safe New Year,” Duchak said.

For more information, visit www.nhtsa.gov/Impaired.