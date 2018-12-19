Giving back

Provided photo

The Piqua High School Boys Basketball varsity team delivered boxes of canned food goods recently to the Greene Street United Methodist Church Food Pantry. The canned goods were collected during the opening boys basketball games of the season. Varsity players include Kameron Darner, Riley Hill, Marquis Jordan, Mick Karn, Makeegan Kuhn, Zack Lavey, Kyle Peters, Trey Richmond, Garrett Schrubb, Zach Tillman, Qurri Tucker, and Iverson Ventura.