Realizing a dream

Lisa Holfinger receives her Ohio Basic Police Officer Academy graduation certificate from Dr. Doreen Larson as Academy Commander Joe Mahan looks on at Edison Community College on Tuesday. The ceremony was attended by nearly a dozen Troy Firefighters who showed up to support Holfinger whose Troy Firefighter husband passed away suddenly this summer.

Lisa Holfinger, front center, poses for a graduation photo with a group of Troy Firefighters who attended her graduation ceremony from the Edison State Community College Basic Peace Officer Academy on Tuesday. Holfinger’s husband Jason was a Troy Firefighter who passed away unexpectedly this summer.

