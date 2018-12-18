Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua police reports and Miami County Municipal Court records.

TITLE VIOLATION: Kory Andrew Bryant, 28, of Troy, was charged with three counts of prohibited acts involving certificates of title, each an unclassified felony, on Dec. 14. He was arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court on Dec. 17. He was charged in connection with a report of a title violation at KC Auto Sales on the 700 block of South Main Street between Nov. 4 and Dec. 10.

SUSPICIOUS: A caller reported hearing several gunshots in the area of Looney and Garbry roads on Dec. 14 at approximately 8:10 a.m. Officers checked the area, and nothing suspicious was located.

An officer investigated a report of a vehicle running the flashing red lights and stop bar of a school bus on the 700 block of East Ash Street on Dec. 14 at 4:30 p.m.

There was a report of subjects attempting to get into an abandoned house on the 300 block of Gordon Street on Dec. 14 at 5:15 p.m. The subjects were not located.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: There was a report of a German Shepard running around the area of Broadway and Park Avenue with tape on its mouth on Dec. 14 at approximately 8:10 a.m. The dog was located, and the animal shelter responded. The dog owner will be cited.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: There was a report of a hit skip traffic accident on the 700 block of South Roosevelt Avenue on Dec. 14 at noon.

SEX OFFENSE: There was a report of a sex offense complaint relayed by Shelby County Children’s Services on Dec. 14 at 2:45 p.m. The investigation is pending. The location was redacted.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Multiple people arguing inside a residence could be heard from the street on the 600 block of South Wayne Street on Dec. 14 at approximately 2:45 p.m. They were warned for disorderly conduct.

A third party reported people arguing on the 400 block of Glenwood Avenue on Dec. 15 at approximately 6:45 a.m. An officer could hear one of the neighbors arguing, and she was cited for disorderly conduct. Alisha N. Nichols, 29, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY AND OVI: An officer responded to a traffic accident on the 200 block of South Main Street on Dec. 14 at approximately 5:20 p.m. Frank E. Hicks, Jr., 31, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI-under the influence in connection with this incident.

TRESPASSING: A male subject was seen on the back deck of a residence on the 400 block of Kitt Street on Dec. 14 at 6:45 p.m. The resident kept the subject there for a few minutes at gun point. The subject finally took off running prior to officer arrival. The subject was located in the area later and taken into custody after a foot chase. The subject was arrested on a Darke County warrant and various other charges from the earlier incident. The male subject was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail. The case is pending lab reports in reference to a substance that was recovered from the subject. Janston J. Garner, 21, of Versailles, was charged with a fifth-degree felony probation violation and fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident.

A male subject was charged with trespassing for driving through his neighbor’s yard on the 900 block of West High Street on Dec. 16 at approximately 3 p.m. David G. Wintrow, 55, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident.

FALSIFICATION: Shelly M. Prejean, 33, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor falsification on Dec. 14 in connection with a report of a traffic accident on the 300 block of South Downing Street on Nov. 27.

ASSAULT: Officers responded to the report of a customer at Rally’s on the 100 block of North College Street assaulting an employee on Dec. 15 at approximately 2:45 a.m. The investigation is pending. Aaron M. Foster, 28, of Sidney, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault in connection with this incident.

THEFT: Donald E. Skeens, 45, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft on Dec. 15 in connection with a report of a theft of services from the city utilities office on the 500 block of South Wayne Street on Nov. 28.