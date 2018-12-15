College briefs

Drake joins Ashland groups

ASHLAND, Ohio — Dominique Drake of Troy is a member of the American Chemical Society and the Criminal Justice Club at Ashland University. Drake, a 2016 graduate of Troy High School, is majoring in forensic chemistry.

The purpose of the American Chemical Society (ACS) is to enhance professional development though guest speakers, judging science fairs and mentoring programs on science topics.

Members of the Criminal Justice Club hold regular meetings and host guest speakers. They also work to promote the study of criminal justice.

Hogue to join student government

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Mount St. Joseph University’s Student Government Association has named its leaders for the 2018-19 academic year. Spencer Hogue of Bradford was named Student Life and Welfare Committee Chair.

The Student Government Association represents the voice of the student body and serves the interests of the students.

Mcroberts named to dean’s list

MARSHALL, Mo. — Jocelyn Rose Mcroberts, a freshman from Tipp City, has been named to the Missouri Valley College fall 2018 dean’s list. The requirements for the dean’s list are a 3.3 or higher grade point average; at least 12 graded hours for the semester and no “D,” “F,” or “Incomplete” grades for the semester.

Decker performs in recital

FINDLAY, Ohio — Students at the University of Findlay recently performed in a fall instrumental recital. They included Ally Decker of Troy, who performed “Finale” by Mozart/ McLeod in a clarinet quartet.

Conservation leader Crow finishing master’s studies

OXFORD, Ohio — Laura resident Becky Crow has been applying the tools of science, education and conservation to become a leader in the conservation community. In mid-December 2018, Crow is expected to conclude her master’s course of study earning a Master of Arts (MA) in Biology from Miami University through Project Dragonfly.

Since joining the Advanced Inquiry Program (AIP) master’s in 2016, Crow has taken courses on the web from Miami University while also participating in unique learning experiences on Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden grounds and in natural settings around Ohio.

Crow is the wildlife curator at Brukner Nature Center.