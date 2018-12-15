Piqua honors veterans with Wreaths Across America

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Cindy Zimmerman of Pleasant Hill places a wreath on the grave of a veteran at Forest Hill Cemetery in Piqua on Saturday as part of the Wreaths Across America Program. More than 800 wreaths were placed by several dozen volunteers. Forest Hill Cemetery is one of more than 1,400 cemeteries, including Arlington National Cemetery, that takes part in this event to honor our nation’s veterans.
