Woman gets probation for child endangerment

MIAMI COUNTY — A Piqua woman received probation this week in Miami County Municipal Court in connection with an incident that involved both of an infant’s arms getting broken in October.

Brianna N. Graham, 21, was sentenced to two years of probation, 180 days of suspended jail time, and a $25 fine plus court costs for first-degree misdemeanor child endangering, amended down from third-degree felony child endangering, in municipal court.

Piqua police began investigating the child’s injuries when there was a report of an infant being brought to the Upper Valley Medical Center emergency room with two broken arms on Oct. 8, at approximately 3:35 p.m., according to initial Piqua police reports.

Additional injuries to the infant, who was approximately 5 months old at the time of the incident, included multiple fractures at various stages of healing that were believed to have been caused by multiple events. The infant also appeared to have been malnourished.

What exactly caused the injuries is unclear, but a doctor noted the injuries showed signs specific to abuse, according to the Piqua Police Department. The infant was taken into the custody of Miami County’s victim services after the incident.

Also charged in connection with this investigation was Daniel L. Binkley, 24, of Piqua, who was charged with two counts of child endangering, one a second-degree felony and the other a third-degree felony. His preliminary hearing in municipal court was waived, and his case was bound over to Miami County Common Pleas Court to be presented to a grand jury.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Katerina M. Bohannon, 26, of Troy, received one year of probation, a fine, and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree telecommunications harassment.

• Douglas E. Culp, 54, of Troy, received a fine and 60 days of suspended jail time for third-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief, amended down from second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business.

• David E. Dixon, 41, of Troy, received one year of probation, a fine, and 90 days of suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest.

• Gary D. Fogle, Jr., 23, of Sidney, received a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Cody C. Francis, 27, of Pleasant Hill, received 75 days in jail, 105 days of suspended jail time, one year of probation, and a fine for first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing.

• Kristin R. Gonzalez, 30, of Troy, received two years of probation, 180 days of suspended jail time, and a fine for first-degree misdemeanor child endangering. Gonzalez was originally charged in connection with a report of a three year old child wandering around an alley near Lake Street in Troy on Aug. 23.

• Anthony S. Hutton, 54, of Piqua, received a fine and 90 days of suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor attempted assault.

• Rachel L. Iverson, 34, of Tipp City, received two years of probation, a fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs, and for second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest.

• Brian K. Knisley, 33, of Piqua, received a fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Bonnie J. Lynn, 35, of Troy, received two years of probation, a fine, and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Samantha Mcdougald, 38, of Piqua, received a fine and 60 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Kenneth B. Norton, 54, of Troy, received a fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor attempted assault.

