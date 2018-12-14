Bradford Council discusses shed ordinance

BRADFORD — The Bradford Council held the second reading of their proposed shed ordinance during their meeting on Thursday evening, deciding to bump the ordinance back to its committee to discuss some of the aspects of the proposed ordinance.

The first reading was held in November, defining a shed “as a building used for storage of personal property. Certain Motor Vehicles are prohibited, including automobiles, trucks, campers, recreation vehicles, and the like.”

On Thursday evening, council member Lance Woodell raised some concerns about the shed ordinance’s requirements for a stone or concrete base. The ordinance notes that a shed should be constructed on three inches of compacted stone or concrete and should include a “barrier guard to prevent small animals from accessing the area beneath the building.”

Woodell also expressed concerns with Village Administrator Rick Looker about the requirement of a survey to construct a shed.

Woodell said that he thought the ordinance was possibly “going a little too far” and might prompt people to leave items in their yards rather than get a storage shed. Council member Bob Daugherty shared a similar thought that they were possibly overreaching.

Looker advised the council to bump the ordinance back to the ordinance committee to discuss these concerns. The council gave their consensus to do that.

The council also gave their consensus for a 3 percent wage increase for village employees and also increasing the weekend call-in pay from $40 a day to $75 a day.

“That’s money well-spent,” Woodell said.

Also during their meeting, Brice Schmitmeyer of Access Engineering advised the council that bids for the Harrison Avenue reconstruction project will be taken on Jan. 11. They were previously supposed to receive bids for the project this month, but the bid date needed to be pushed back until January to allow the Ohio Department of Transportation to open the bids, as the project is utilizing Community Development Block Grant funding.

“There’s been a lot of interest in the project,” Schmitmeyer said of potential contractors.

The council also approved paying approximately $2,041 to DP&L for four years of pole attachment fees that DP&L failed to bill the village for during that time span. Treasurer Brenda Selanders said that she went back and checked to make sure that they had not already paid those fees.

Later during their meeting, the council approved an ordinance to make additional appropriations for the current year, which included removing Harrison Avenue grant money from the village’s budget for 2018, as it is not yet available. Selanders said that the village will add the grant funding to the budget again in approximately a month when it becomes available.

The council approved making appropriations for next year, allowing them to do business in 2019.

The council also approved membership fees for next year, including approximately $525 for the Ohio Municipal League and approximately $362 for the Ohio Rural Water Association. They also approved approximately $485 for the Miami County Public Defender’s contract.

The council waived the three-reading on any legislation that required it.

Council members Jeff Wirrig and Deb Warner were absent.

By Sam Wildow Piqua Daily Call

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

