PHS students get crafty

Provided photo
Piqua High School Culinary Fundamentals students got into the holiday spirit by working in groups to create this gingerbread village.
Provided photo
Students in the Textile Construction classes at Piqua High School created outfits, shown above, following a rubric, with the theme of “Black Ties Affair.”
