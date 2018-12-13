Private industry partnering with schools

Ferguson Construction Company and The Midwest Regional Education Service Center have partnered together to provide a skilled trades curriculum to seventh grade students for the 2018-19 school year. This curriculum provides the resources for teachers and counselors to inform students about the careers that are available after their high school graduation in skilled trades.

The curriculum is formatted in two interactive booklets, one for students use as well as one for teachers use. The booklets provide steps a student will need to take while in high school to enter into this career path.

The booklets have already been delivered to the Shelby, Auglaize, Champaign, Darke, Logan, and Mercer counties’ seventh graders. Schools in Miami County will be receiving the booklets by the end of December.

In addition, the curriculum educates students about the various job opportunities and salaries that are possible after graduation. This information is designed to be both a classroom course and a resource for the student.

There are approximately 4,600 seventh grade students who will be benefiting from this partnership throughout the seven districts. Ferguson Construction is hopeful that this curriculum will give them the opportunity to talk with students and bring awareness to those who will be researching job opportunities in the future. This partnership provides the ability to bring job specific videos into local area middle schools showcasing the many different career opportunities available in the workforce, as well as provide hands on activities for students.