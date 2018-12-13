Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

FRAUD: A complainant reported that an unknown subject opened several bank accounts in his name on Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. The investigation is pending.

A complainant advised he was given counterfeit money for a gun he sold on Dec. 10. The investigation is pending.

THEFT: Two adult male subjects were arrested for theft in connection with an incident reported at Walmart on Dec. 10 at around noon. Both were released after being processed. Dakota A. Baker, 19, of Piqua, and Emerson S. Reed, 19, of Piqua, were charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

A caller reported a stolen cell phone at the Red Roof Inn and Suites on Dec. 10 at 1:30 p.m. Christopher R. Combs, 48, of Sidney, and Chelsey L. Ross, 26, of Sidney, were charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

A complainant advised that he had several tools stolen from a residence where he was doing some work on the 800 block of West Ash Street on Dec. 11 at 1:30 p.m.

A complainant came to the police station and advised that her debit card had been stolen and charges had been made on Dec. 11 at 4 p.m. The investigation is pending.

There was a report of two subjects shoplifting at Walmart on Dec. 11 at 7:40 p.m. Dustin M. Curtis, 27, of Sidney, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

There was a report of a theft of a motor vehicle on the 300 block of Camp Street on Dec. 11 between 3-8:15 p.m. Key was left inside of it.

Officers responded to the report of a theft at Walmart on Dec. 12 at 1:30 a.m. Two male subjects were located and arrested for theft and complicity to theft. The males were transported to the Miami County Jail without incident, and the merchandise was returned to the store. Aaron J. Baker, 29, of Lima, was charged with fifth-degree felony complicity and Rashawn D. Williams, 30, of Lima, was charged with fifth-degree felony theft in connection with this incident.

ASSAULT: A complainant advised a known male subject shot at him with a paintball gun and hit him several times along with his mothers vehicle on the 1200 block of West High Street on Dec. 10 at approximately 12:10 p.m.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a traffic accident with no injuries in the area of Vine Street and Broadway Drive on Dec. 10 at approximately 3:20 p.m. One of the drivers involved had an active warrant from Miami county. The female subject was arrested and incarcerated on the warrant.

A semi side-swiped a parked vehicle on the 500 block of South Main Street on Dec. 11 at approximately 7:40 a.m. The driver and owner of parked vehicle exchanged information and signed a crash waiver.

A semi-truck carrying a oversized load struck a CSX bridge on Ash Street on Dec. 11 at around noon. There were no reported injuries.

BURGLARY: Several items were reported stolen from a residence on the 1700 block of Dover Avenue on Dec. 10 at approximately 3:30 p.m.

TRESPASSING: Three male subjects were trespassed from Walmart after attempting to steal a cart full of groceries on Dec. 10 at 10:50 p.m.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: An intoxicated female subject, who was warned several times for disorderly conduct, was charged on the 300 block of North Wayne Street on Dec. 11 at approximately 2:20 a.m. Destiny L. Manier, 23, of Troy, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A caller reported an unknown person broke a window out of her vehicle on the 400 block of East Ash Street sometime between Dec. 6-11.