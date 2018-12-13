Photographer captures the moment

PIQUA — A local photographer has joined downtown Piqua, growing her business with a new studio space.

Hannah Wenrick Photography recently opened a storefront located at 116 W. Water St. in Piqua. Hannah Wenrick of Piqua said that providing a storefront location is the next big step for her photography business, providing a natural light studio while also relocating the business from her home.

Wenrick has been running her photography business for seven years, and she specializes in photographing weddings, families, children, and newborns.

“I do about 25-30 weddings a year,” Wenrick said.

Every client and project is different, and Wenrick is up to the challenge of meeting her clients’ needs and capturing those important life moments.

“It’s so fun. It keeps me entertained. It keeps me challenged,” Wenrick said.

What began as a creative outlet for Wenrick seven years ago has now grown to service the needs of clients throughout Ohio. In addition to her local clients, she also has clients from the surrounding Cincinnati, Columbus, and Dayton areas.

“My clients are a little bit everywhere,” Wenrick said.

Wenrick, a 2007 Piqua High School graduate, studied business management at Edison State Community College. She began her photography business to have a flexible job that she could schedule around her family’s needs, including spending time with her children Jaxen, 7, and Knox, 2, whom she shares with her husband, Dustin.

“I wanted to be available to my boys more,” Wenrick said. She added, “It started out as a hobby, and it became a huge part of my life.”

Hannah Wenrick Photography is also another in the line of family businesses that members of her family operate, including her father’s business K & N Automotive, LLC., located at 119 S. College St., and her brother-in-law’s business Chris’s Barbershop, located at 419 N. Main St. and will be celebrating two years of business in January.

“It feels great,” Wenrick said about opening her business in Piqua. “Piqua’s my hometown.”

Sessions at Hannah Wenrick Photography are currently by appointment only. For more information or to book a session, visit www.hannahwenrickphotography.com, follow Hannah Wenrick Photography on Facebook, or call Hannah Wenrick Photography at (937) 570-7922.

