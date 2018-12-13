Juvenile charged with rape

PIQUA — A juvenile was charged with rape after reportedly admitting to raping a 12-year-old victim between a four to five month period in Piqua.

The Piqua Police Department charged the suspect, a 16-year-old male juvenile, with first-degree felony rape this week. He was 15 years old at the time of the alleged offenses.

The female victim, currently 13 years old, was 12 years old at the time of the alleged offenses. She reported the offenses to a Piqua City Schools guidance counselor, who contacted the Piqua Police Department on Monday.

“The juvenile was spoken with on the same day (Monday) … and admitted to non-consensual sex twice with a female victim,” Deputy Chief of Police Jason Preston of the Piqua Police Department said.

The suspect and the victim know each other. The alleged offenses took place at a private residence in Piqua.

The suspect was taken into custody and is currently being held at the West Central Juvenile Detention Center in Miami County.

By Sam Wildow Piqua Daily Call

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

