Piqua man inspires in Guyana

PIQUA — A local resident recently participated in a motivational speaking tour in South America, inspiring students in Georgetown, Guyana with how he overcame a traumatic car accident and now makes every moment count.

“I got involved with a group called the Black Belt Speakers,” Jeff Marconette Jr., of Piqua said. Marconette explained that the Black Belt Speakers, founded by Ruben West, teamed up with the iChange Nations team, founded by Clyde Rivers, for the international speaking tour called Speaking to Nations, and he was invited to take part in the speaking tour.

Marconette was involved in the part of the tour that went to Georgetown, Guyana, which is located on South America’s north Atlantic coast and is also considered part of the Caribbean region. Marconette and the other speakers on the tour also got to meet with Guyanese politician Sydney Allicock, who serves as one of the vice presidents of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana. The First Vice President of Guyana is the Prime Minister of Guyana, who is currently Moses Nagamootoo.

“I was extremely honored to take part in that trip,” Marconette said.

Marconette said that they spoke at different schools in the area of Georgetown. “We had like 13 different speaking engagements in five days,” he said. “We were pretty busy.”

Marconette explained that their motivational speeches focused on overcoming obstacles.

“I talked about the car accident I was in,” he said.

Marconette explained that on Jan. 7, 2002, when he was 17 years old, he was in a severe accident at the intersection of Looney Road and U.S. Route 36 in Piqua when a semi-truck ran a red light and struck his vehicle on the driver’s side. In addition to a traumatic head injury, he suffered a broken jaw, two fractured ribs, a punctured lung, a ruptured spleen, and an injury to his spine.

Marconette talked about his recovery to students in Georgetown, saying, “I tried to show … other people that they can do anything they want.”

The speaking tour in Guyana was also a cultural experience for Marconette, as it was his first trip to South America. “The whole trip really opened my eyes,” he said, adding that his favorite part of the trip was the people.

Marconette has also participated in local motivational speaking events through a program called Project SEARCH through the Upper Valley Career Center and with the Montgomery County Drive Alive.

“My whole thing with motivational speaking, inspirational speaking … is I want everybody to make every second count,” he said.

Marconette is working on beginning a motivational Make Every Second Count movement. He is also a contributor to the book “Live Your Best Life.”

“It’s more about making your life count … making your days go great,” Marconette said. He said that he begins each day by saying, “I am thankful to be given today.”

For more information about Marconette, visit his website at www.jeffmarconettejr.com.

Provided photo Jeff Marconette Jr., of Piqua speaking to students in Georgetown, Guyana. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/12/web1_Jeff-Marconette-CMYK.jpg Provided photo Jeff Marconette Jr., of Piqua speaking to students in Georgetown, Guyana. Provided photo Jeff Marconette Jr., of Piqua with Guyanese politician Sydney Allicock, who serves as one of the vice presidents of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/12/web1_Jeff-Marconette-and-Guyana-VP-Sydney-Allicock.jpg Provided photo Jeff Marconette Jr., of Piqua with Guyanese politician Sydney Allicock, who serves as one of the vice presidents of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.

By Sam Wildow Piqua Daily Call

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com