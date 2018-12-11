Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

BURGLARY: A property manager reported a vacant residence on the 600 block of South Wayne Street had been broken into sometime between Dec. 6-7. Items were reported missing.

SUSPICIOUS: A caller reported a male subject going door to door looking in mail boxes on the 600 block of West North Street on Dec. 7 at approximately 9:45 a.m. The area was checked, and the male subject was not located.

A male subject reported a subject was knocking on his door on the 1100 block of Van Way on Dec. 9 shortly after midnight, and he believed the subject had a gun and was chasing him. It was found the subject did not have a gun and was reportedly running from someone else. The subject was incarcerated on a warrant.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a traffic crash with injuries reported in the area of Spring and East Ash streets on Dec. 7 at 9:30 p.m.

There was a report of a traffic accident with injuries in the area of Virginia and West Ash streets on Dec. 8 at approximately 4:15 p.m.

HIT SKIP: A caller’s vehicle had been struck on the 1500 block of Andover Avenue sometime overnight between Dec. 7-8.

PHYSICAL CONTROL: A complainant advised there was a male subject passed out in a vehicle on the 400 block of South Main Street on Dec. 8 at approximately 2:20 a.m. The male was intoxicated and was arrested for physical control and released to a sober person. Rosalino Sanchez-Pena, 28, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor physical control of a vehicle while under the influence in connection with this incident.

THEFT: Walmart reported a white male subject in a black jacket carried out two large items under his coat, got into a silver vehicle, and fled southbound on Interstate-75 on Dec. 8 at 3:20 p.m.

WARRANT: A male subject with a warrant was located on the 400 block of South Wayne Street on Dec. 8 at 5 p.m. and transported to the jail. A search of his person found that he was in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The suspect was charged accordingly. Joshua S. Jackson, 38, of Piqua, was charged with fifth-degree felony drug possession and second-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument in connection with this incident.

DRUG OVERDOSE: A male subject allegedly overdosed on drugs at the Red Roof Inn and Suites on Scott Drive and was revived and transported to the hospital by medics on Dec. 8 at approximately 7:45 p.m. Joseph Hiestand, 26, of Sidney, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: A complainant found drug paraphernalia in a hotel room from past guests at the Red Roof Inn and Suites on Dec. 8 at approximately 11 p.m. The paraphernalia was destroyed.

ASSAULT: A complainant advised an unknown white male subject tried to assault him on the 8400 block of North County Road 25-A on Dec. 9 at approximately 1 a.m.

OVI: A driver was stopped for a red light violation in the area of West Ash Street and Broadway on Dec. 9 at 2 a.m. Joshua D. Jaggie, 28, of Bradford, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI in connection with this incident.