Photos released of suspects/cars in Walmart shots-fired incident

The Piqua Police Department has released photos of suspects and their vehicles allegedly involved in Monday’s shots-fired incident at the Piqua Walmart. Chief Bruce Jamison said, “We seek the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicles and/or persons in the attached images. Please call 937-615-8477(TIPS) or send anonymous tips to Submit-A-Tip methods on our website www.piquaohpd.org/ Please refer to “Person 1 or 2” or “Vehicle 1 or 2” when submitting tips.

