Kettering Health breaks ground in Piqua

PIQUA — The Kettering Health Network broke ground on what will soon become their $30 million medical facility in Piqua, emphasizing their Christian faith-based approach to their services during a groundbreaking ceremony held on Monday.

“Kettering Health Network is pleased, very pleased, to be here in Piqua today with an important announcement about extending our commitment to high quality, faith-based, caring healthcare services that you can trust here in Piqua and throughout Miami County,” Executive Vice President of the Kettering Health Network and President of the Kettering Medical Center Terry Burns said.

The new facility will be located on 8 acres at 308 S. Looney Road near State Route 36 in Piqua.

The 48,000-square-foot medical complex will have a full-service, 24/7 emergency department that will offer a full range of imaging and testing services on a non-emergency basis, according to a press release from the Kettering Health Network. The facility will also have a medical office building for primary care and specialty practices. It is expected to create approximately 100 new jobs, including registered nurses, respiratory therapists, imaging and lab technicians and support staff.

The groundbreaking ceremony kicked off with a prayer and a responsive reading as prayer “is something that is part of our daily life in the Kettering Health Network,” Burns said. He went on to say that they aim to begin every meeting with prayer and that they “believe prayer helps set the tone for what comes after, and we rely on it every day.”

CEO of the Kettering Health Network Fred Manchur continued to emphasize the importance of faith to Kettering Health Network, saying, “We’re servants of God.” Manchur said that on their “march north,” Troy embraced their faith-based approach and that Piqua is embracing it now as well.

Manchur also unveiled a rendering of what the facility, designed by Environments for Health Architecture (E4H), is expected to look like during the groundbreaking ceremony on Monday. The facility is scheduled to be completed spring 2020 and is expected to cost about $30 million. Danis Building Construction was awarded the project.

“When you look to improve quality of life in the communities you serve, you really want to do it with a community that believes in enriching the life here and in your community, because this is a two-street,” Manchur said. Manchur said that they also encourage healthy lifestyle changes in addition to providing immediate medical care.

Kettering Health Network will also provide the community with “the best physicians, the best staff” along with “state-of-the art equipment,” Manchur said.

“We can’t wait to be part of your family,” Manchur said.

City of Piqua Mayor Kazy Hinds welcomed Kettering Health Network to Piqua, saying, “Welcome to our community. We are happy to have you here.”

James McNerney, D.O., and James Burkhardt, D.O., each of the Upper Valley Family Care, which is part of the Kettering Physician Network, also welcomed the new Kettering Health Network facility to the area.

McNerney said this new facility will “yield an abundance of access” to health care services for the community.

“We’re all very excited to be a part of the Kettering Health Network,” Burkhardt said.

Manchur ended the ceremony by leaving attendees with the priorities of “spiritual, family, and work in that order,” which Burns added “is an excellent way to have peace and balance in life.”

Coffee and chocolates were provided by Winans along with other treats from Dobo’s Delights.

Kettering Health Network is a not-for-profit network of eight hospitals, 11 emergency departments, and 120 outpatient facilities serving southwest Ohio. The network’s hospitals are Kettering, Grandview, Sycamore, Southview, Greene Memorial, Soin, Fort Hamilton, and Kettering Behavioral Medicine. Kettering College, a division of Kettering Medical Center, is a fully accredited college that specializes in health science education. Kettering and Sycamore are recognized as IBM Watson Health™ 100 Top Hospitals. For more information, visit www.ketteringhealth.org.

Piqua Mayor Kazy Hinds addresses the crowd gathered at the groundbreaking ceremony for a new Kettering Health Network medical facility on Looney Road in Piqua on Monday. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/12/web1_121018mju_kettering_groundbreaking1.jpg Piqua Mayor Kazy Hinds addresses the crowd gathered at the groundbreaking ceremony for a new Kettering Health Network medical facility on Looney Road in Piqua on Monday. Mike Ullery |Miami Valley Today Dr. Jim Burkhart of Piqua addresses those gathered for the groundbreaking of a new Kettering Health Network Medical Center on Looney Road in Piqua on Monday. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/12/web1_121018mju_kettering_groundbreaking2.jpg Dr. Jim Burkhart of Piqua addresses those gathered for the groundbreaking of a new Kettering Health Network Medical Center on Looney Road in Piqua on Monday. Mike Ullery |Miami Valley Today Dignitaries man their shovels to break ground for Kettering Health Network’s latest medical facility on Looney Road in Piqua on Monday https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/12/web1_121018mju_kettering_groundbreaking3.jpg Dignitaries man their shovels to break ground for Kettering Health Network’s latest medical facility on Looney Road in Piqua on Monday Mike Ullery |Miami Valley Today

Continues their ‘march north’ with $30M facility

