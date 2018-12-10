Piqua police continue to investigate reported shooting behind Walmart

PIQUA — Local schools were briefly on lockdown on Monday afternoon following a report of an active shooter at the Piqua Walmart.

The Piqua Police Department responded to a report of an active shooter behind the Piqua Walmart shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday.

“We received a report of an active shooter at Walmart and initiated an active shooter response, which includes all of our officers, but also we had a lot of help from other surrounding agencies,” Piqua Chief of Police Bruce Jamison said on Monday afternoon. Jamison said that police first worked on securing the store as well as nearby schools, advising many of them to go on lockdown.

“We had officers at the nearby school buildings almost immediately to keep those secure, and they went on to lockdown,” Jamison said.

The Piqua High School, Piqua Junior High School, and Springcreek Elementary went on lockdown shortly after 2 p.m. before they were later released. According to police scanner traffic, the Upper Valley Career Center and Edison State Community College were also advised to go on lockdown.

At Walmart, Jamison said the incident appeared to involved two male subjects who were inside the store before going outside and behind the building where the reported shooting took place.

“They ended up leaving the store for a short amount of time together, came back around the back of the building where one subject got out and fired shots at the vehicle that he just got out of as he sped away,” Jamison said.

The Piqua Police Department has released photos of suspects and their vehicles allegedly involved in the incident. Jamison said, “We seek the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicles and/or persons in the attached images. Please call 937-615-8477(TIPS) or send anonymous tips to Submit-A-Tip methods on our website www.piquaohpd.org/ Please refer to “Person 1 or 2” or “Vehicle 1 or 2” when submitting tips.

The Piqua Police Department reportedly searched for a suspect inside the Piqua Walmart, which is still open and operating normally. Units from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and the Troy Police Department also responded to this incident.

There were no injuries reported.

The Piqua Daily Call will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Law enforcement units from Piqua and surrounding agencies respond to the Piqua Walmart on Monday afternoon on the report of shots fired. In addition to the Piqua Police Department, units from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Troy Police Department responded to the incident. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/12/web1_121018mju_ppd_walmart_shortsfired-2.jpg Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Law enforcement units from Piqua and surrounding agencies respond to the Piqua Walmart on Monday afternoon on the report of shots fired. In addition to the Piqua Police Department, units from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Troy Police Department responded to the incident. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Officer Jerry Fogt of the Piqua Police Department keeps a watchful eye on students and vehicles as Piqua High School and Junior High dismiss following a lockdown related to an active shooter call at the nearby Walmart store on Monday. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/12/web1_121018mju_ppd_walmart_shotsfired2-2.jpg Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Officer Jerry Fogt of the Piqua Police Department keeps a watchful eye on students and vehicles as Piqua High School and Junior High dismiss following a lockdown related to an active shooter call at the nearby Walmart store on Monday. Piqua police have released these photos of the suspects and vehicles allegedly involved in Monday’s incident at the Piqua Walmart https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/12/web1_SuspectsCars.jpg Piqua police have released these photos of the suspects and vehicles allegedly involved in Monday’s incident at the Piqua Walmart

By Sam Wildow and Mike Ullery Piqua Daily Call

