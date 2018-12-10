UPDATE: Police investigate reported shooter near Walmart; No injuries reported

PIQUA — Local schools are no longer on lockdown this afternoon after there was a report of a possible shooter at the Piqua Walmart.

The Piqua Police Department responded to a report of an active shooter at the Piqua Walmart shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday.

The Piqua Board of Education confirmed that the high school, junior high, and Springcreek Elementary went on lockdown due to reports of an active shooter in the area of the Piqua Walmart. According to police scanner traffic, the Upper Valley Career Center and Edison were also advised to go on lockdown.

According to Chief of Police Bruce Jamison, the schools are no longer on lockdown. Jamison said that there is currently no danger in that area.

The Piqua Police Department reportedly searched for a suspect inside the Piqua Walmart, which is still open and operating normally. Units from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and the Troy Police Department also responded.

There is no suspect information available at this moment. There were no injuries reported.

The Piqua Daily Call will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.