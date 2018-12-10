Indian Ridge gets into the Christmas spirit

PIQUA — The residents of the Indian Ridge subdivision are once again decking the halls — or rather, their homes — with the trappings of the holiday season for their third annual Christmas decorating contest and luminary lighting.

According to Rob Alexander of Indian Ridge Builders, “We have over 16,000 lights on 160 trees at the entrances to Indian Ridge. Over half of our 180 resident families have their homes decorated for the Christmas holiday.”

Alexander added that nearly 1,200 luminary kits have been distributed to residents and said, “The luminary lighting should be a beautiful, festive spectacle. Last year, we had absolutely perfect weather and it was an awesome sight to see.”

Residents are encouraged to post pictures of their homes on Facebook, including the neighborhood page, Indian Ridge Properties.

The contest, which is limited to exterior decorations and window decorations that are visible from the outside, will be judged in four categories:

• Reason for the Season: Best faith-centered display

• Shock and Awe: Tastefully lit, anything goes, has that “wow!” factor

• Best in the Eyes of a Child: Judged by children from Indian Ridge

• Facebook Favorite: Most votes via the Indian Ridge Facebook page

To vote for your favorite, identify the address of the home, then send your entry by text to (937) 418-0292 or by email to ralexander@a-t-i-net. Votes also can be submitted online at www.facebook.com/indianridgepiqua/. Voting will run from Dec. 14-23.

On Dec. 14, between 6 and 10 p.m., a special panel of “celebrity” judges will vote for their favorites, in conjunction with the luminary lighting. In case of inclement weather, the lighting will be held on Dec. 15, from 6-10 p.m.

