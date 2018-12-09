Neighbors get rockin’ around the Christmas block

PIQUA — Neighbors on Adams Street got together to throw their second annual Christmas block party on Saturday evening, hosting more than three dozen neighborhood children and their families, with a special visit from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.

Shaun Jones of Piqua said that they decided to throw their first neighborhood Christmas party to do something for kids, and they had around 26 kids come last year. They decided to get together again this year, and their Christmas party grew.

“This year … we’re close to almost 40 kids,” Jones said. Most of the kids were from the Adams Street neighborhood or nearby, but some kids from the Shawnee neighborhood also joined in on the Christmas party.

Last year, they had people come dressed up as an elf and as Santa Claus. They brought those characters back this year, adding Mrs. Claus and the Grinch to the mix. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus joined the neighborhood families halfway through the party, sitting with the children as Joe Quinn of Piqua, who was dressed as the elf, passed out presents and stockings that the neighborhood had gotten the kids.

“All the kids have their own stockings, their own presents,” Jones said. She later said that one of her favorite parts of the evening was watching all of the kids have fun. Abbie Vogann of Piqua added that the neighborhood also brought lots of food, filling up multiple tables.

“It’s fun,” Gracee Bruno, 11, of Piqua, said. Bruno said that her favorite part of the Christmas party was “spending time with people.”

“It’s going pretty good,” said David Teeter of Piqua, who had a 2-year-old and an 8-year-old enjoying the festivities. “We’re always doing something together.”

Over the summer, these neighbors also got together to help repair and repaint one of their neighbor’s homes on the 400 block of Adams Street. When asked how they became a close community, Jones said that they started doing more things together after they began getting to know each other.

The group plans to continue their neighborhood Christmas party next year with plans of possibly expanding it.

“We’ll keep it going,” Jones said.

