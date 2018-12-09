Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a traffic accident with no injuries on the 1700 block of South Main Street on Dec. 5 at noon.

There was a report of a traffic accident with no injuries on the 300 block of Looney Road on Dec. 5 at 6:15 p.m. A female subject was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

There was a report of a traffic accident on the 500 block of Park Avenue on Dec. 6 at approximately 3:30 p.m.

TRESPASSING COMPLAINT: A resident found a male suspect going through a resident’s parked vehicle on the 1100 block of Covington Avenue on Dec. 5 at approximately 7 p.m. The suspect took off prior to officer arrival. The male suspect was not located, and a warrant was requested on the suspect for trespassing. Bruce A. Harms, 46, at large, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident.

MENACING: Residents told a friend, who had been at their residence for a few hours, that it was time to leave on the 1900 block of Covington Avenue on Dec. 6 at 4 a.m. The friend got upset and reportedly threatened the residents that he had a gun. The friend left prior to officer arrival. The friend has a warrant out for his arrest.

A subject reported that he was being threatened by another male subject and wanted him warned for menacing on the 800 block of West Ash Street on Dec. 6 at 10:45 a.m. An officer contacted the suspect, and he was warned for menacing and advised to leave the reporting party alone.

THEFT: A male subject and a female subject were reportedly involved with stealing items from Walmart on Dec. 6 at approximately 7:40 a.m. The subjects were charged and released. Alice C. Johnson, 24, of Troy, and Austin W. Schwartz, 22, of Piqua, were charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

A caller reported his lug nuts stolen from his truck on the 3100 block of Sioux Drive sometime between Dec. 5-6.

A dealer license plate was stolen from a a vehicle on the 5300 block of North County Road 25-A sometime between Dec. 4-6.

SCHOOL INCIDENT: There was a report of a mutual fight between students at the Piqua High School on Dec. 6 at 9:30 a.m. Both students involved were charged with disorderly conduct.

OVI: Richard L. Seman, Jr., 49, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI-under the influence on the 1200 block of East Ash Street on Dec. 6 at approximately 11:40 a.m.

WARRANT: Ryan J. Simpson, 24, of Piqua, was picked up on a warrant for drug possession on the 300 block of South Street on Dec. 6 at approximately 4:40 p.m.

SEX OFFENSE: There was a report made on Dec. 6 of an alleged sex offense that occurred on or about Nov. 10. The investigation is pending. The location was redacted.

UNRULY JUVENILE: Juveniles were reportedly found using drugs in a motor vehicle on the 800 block of Forest Avenue on Dec. 6 at 5:10 p.m. The investigation is ongoing.